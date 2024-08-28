Watch Now
DeSantis plans to restart public hearing process on possible state park changes

LAKELAND, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he will restart the hearing process after swift and bipartisan outrage erupted over a plan to change Florida state parks.

Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders confirmed Wednesday through a DeSantis administration official that the governor will seek more public input on the project before possibly moving forward. The administration plans to restart the public hearing process in 2025.

"I am completely fine to just do nothing, and do no improvements, if that's what the general public wants," Governor DeSantis said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection proposed the project last week. It was called the "Great Outdoors Initiative." The project would increase campsites, cabins, and lodges in state park properties and provide more park amenities, including pickleball, disc golf, golf, and paddling.

Nine parks across the state have proposed upgrades, including Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River State Park.

