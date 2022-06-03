UPCOMING: DeSantis, Ladapo to speak in Orlando

Fox 4 Live Event

Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. at the Rio Pinar Golf & Country Club in Orlando.

Joining the governor will be Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Dr. Eric Hall.

The governor's press office does not generally reveal the topic of discussion during his public appearances until shortly before he approaches the microphone.