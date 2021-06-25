DeSantis deploys 50 Florida state law enforcement officers to border

FLORIDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis sending state and local law enforcement officers to the Texas and Arizona border.

Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey of Arizona asked for additional resources at the border. The request comes as a surge of migration and increased apprehension across our border.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said DeSantis. “The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe.”

In 2019, the average number of that encountered law enforcement attempting to get across the border was 15 percent. In May, that figure jumped to 38 percent, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The crisis the President created at our southern border makes all of us less safe, and I am proud to stand with Governor DeSantis as he tries to fix the President’s disaster at the border to protect Floridians,” said Ashley Moody, the Attorney General.

There has been an uptick in human trafficking and drug trafficking attempts. Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, said there is “no question” there has been an increase in cartel activity by the border.

The following law enforcement agencies are aiding in the border crisis:

