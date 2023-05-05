DeSantis announces record 70-day Gulf red snapper season

Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a record 70-day-long Gulf red snapper recreational season.

This will be the longest combined season since the state assumed control of red snapper. It includes both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day fall season.

Gulf red snapper season is a favorite among Florida fishers, and often brings fishers from across the country.

The 46-day summer season will begin on June 16 and run through July 31, 2023. The 24-day fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday. See fall season dates below:



October 6–8

October 13–15

October 20–22

October 27–29

November 3–5

November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 17–19

November 24–26 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.