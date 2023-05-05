DeSantis announces record 70-day Gulf red snapper season

Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a record 70-day-long Gulf red snapper recreational season.
This will be the longest combined season since the state assumed control of red snapper. It includes both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day fall season.
Gulf red snapper season is a favorite among Florida fishers, and often brings fishers from across the country.
The 46-day summer season will begin on June 16 and run through July 31, 2023. The 24-day fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday. See fall season dates below:
- October 6–8
- October 13–15
- October 20–22
- October 27–29
- November 3–5
- November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)
- November 17–19
- November 24–26 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)
If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.