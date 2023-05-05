Watch Now
DeSantis announces record 70-day Gulf red snapper season

Posted at 8:16 PM, May 04, 2023
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a record 70-day-long Gulf red snapper recreational season.

This will be the longest combined season since the state assumed control of red snapper. It includes both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day fall season.

Gulf red snapper season is a favorite among Florida fishers, and often brings fishers from across the country.

The 46-day summer season will begin on June 16 and run through July 31, 2023. The 24-day fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday. See fall season dates below:

  • October 6–8
  • October 13–15
  • October 20–22
  • October 27–29
  • November 3–5
  • November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)
  • November 17–19
  • November 24–26 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)  

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

