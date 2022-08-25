DeSantis announces frequent toll-driver discount program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving a break to some SunPass toll card holders that frequent Florida's many premium highways.

Starting Sept. 1, SunPass customers will have a discount on tolls operated by FDOT and several turnpike roadways.

He says this impacts 400,000 customers.

The discount is offered in tiers:



drivers who go through 40 tolls or more will get a 20% credit a month

drivers who go through 80 tolls or more will get a 25% credit a month.

This program will run for six months, until the general assembly goes back into session.

The governor cited inflation costs many drivers suffer with. He said the surplus the state currently has allowed the state to help lower costs.

Joining DeSantis were the lieutenant governor as well as Florida Department of Transportation Secretary, Jared Perdue.

DeSantis also took the opportunity to discuss another form of relief — student debt. He called Wednesday's announcement from the Biden administration planning up to $10,000 in student debt forgiveness for those making under $125,000 per year — and up to $20,000 who had taken Pell Grant loans — "unfair to those who paid theirs off, and to those who went a different way."