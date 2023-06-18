Deputy & man resurface after being sucked into drainage pipe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy and man are safely back on land after being sucked into a drainage pipe after rising waters affect roadways.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) in the early morning of June 16, Deputy William Hollingsworth was helping motorists stranded in the rapidly rising water.

ECSO says Hollingsworth approached a citizen who was trapped and as Hollingsworth came to the citizen's rescue he saw him go underwater and rushed to his aid.

Hollingsworth Body Camera Footage

ECSO Water Rescue Footage

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons during the rescue, Hollingsworth and the citizen was sucked into a drainage pipe and swept underneath a four-lane roadway of Highway 98.

Simmons says they were submerged for approximately 30 seconds and traveled nearly 100 feet underwater said ECSO.

ECSO said both Hollingsworth and the citizen resurfaced on the other end of the roadway.