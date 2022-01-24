Deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man in Polk County

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Sheriff's officials say deputies fatally shot a man who lunged at them after barricading himself inside a home.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies went to the home to investigate a report of a woman's adult son trying to smother her Sunday afternoon.

She was able to get away and call for help.

The report says the son barricaded himself in a bedroom and lunged at deputies when they entered a bathroom. He stabbed one in the head.

He continued fighting and they shot him. The wounded deputy is expected to make a full recovery.