Delray Beach basketball coach found dead after going missing

Posted at 10:37 PM, May 26, 2023
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 31-year-old youth basketball coach who had been missing for nearly a week has been found dead in Delray Beach.

The body of Makuach Yak was discovered Friday evening in the Delray Oaks Natural Area, Delray Beach police said.

Yak's best friend Tate VanRoekel was the last person to see him on Friday, May 19 after dropping him off at his home. The next morning, Yak went out for a run and never returned.

Police said the death did not appear to be criminal, but the medical examiner will determine the cause. The investigation remains open.

