DCSO captures suspect inside a stolen vehicle

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received a tip about a stolen vehicle from Lake County.

Deputies quickly sprung into action and began searching for the reported stolen vehicle.

According to DCSO, the situation escalated when the driver, Zachary Schmidt, lead deputies on a chase.

DCSO says despite Schmidt's attempts to flee, he crashed the stolen vehicle into a ditch and continued to flee on foot.

Eventually, DCSO located Schmidt inside another vehicle where he was detained.

Schmidt now faces charges including Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage, Resisting Officer Without Violence, Trespass of a Conveyance, and No Valid Driver’s License.