Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

DCSO captures suspect inside a stolen vehicle

367465992_615477397436385_1053828914742026911_n.jpeg
DCSO
367465992_615477397436385_1053828914742026911_n.jpeg
369849542_615477354103056_452995306624101675_n.jpeg
369850168_615477387436386_3324449095367842951_n.jpeg
369910046_615475574103234_2272952776495765156_n.jpeg
Posted at 7:50 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 07:50:27-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received a tip about a stolen vehicle from Lake County.

Deputies quickly sprung into action and began searching for the reported stolen vehicle.

According to DCSO, the situation escalated when the driver, Zachary Schmidt, lead deputies on a chase.

DCSO says despite Schmidt's attempts to flee, he crashed the stolen vehicle into a ditch and continued to flee on foot.

Eventually, DCSO located Schmidt inside another vehicle where he was detained.

Schmidt now faces charges including Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage, Resisting Officer Without Violence, Trespass of a Conveyance, and No Valid Driver’s License.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!