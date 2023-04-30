Daughter of Bucs player Shaquil Barrett drowns in pool

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are mourning the loss of one of their family members.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to a call of a toddler falling into a pool on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 9:30 a.m. at a residence in the Beach Park area.

According to TPD, the toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The home is owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett and the child that died was his daughter Arrayah.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said " Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss."

This is an ongoing investigation, but TPD said what occurred was an accidental and tragic incident.