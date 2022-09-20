Dashcam: Two wrong-way drivers go down Selmon Expy.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two vehicles with their headlights beaming are captured by an officer's dash-cam going the wrong way.

Officer Scott Van Treese was behind the wheel of his marked cruiser transporting a DUI suspect to jail when his dashcam caught the dangerous incident.

It happened early Sunday morning on the Selmon Expressway as Van Treese was exiting on to 78th Street.

"I didn't have time to think," he said. "Literally, as soon as I saw the headlights, it was just a shock. I just pulled over immediately and let them go by."

Since joining the Tampa Police Department, Van Treese says he's had three separate incidents where he's had to dodge wrong-way drivers. He believes both drivers in Sunday's incident were intoxicated.

"Impaired drivers have a tendency to tailgate each other," he said. "It's very common ... that they're right on the back bumper of another vehicle."

Police are still looking for the two wrong-way drivers.