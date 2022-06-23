CROW: Volunteers needed to catch live fish

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Clinic for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) is looking for anglers to catch live fish to feed two hungry and growing otters.

“North American River Otters have high metabolisms meaning they must feed frequently,” says Breanna Frankel. Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager at CROW

The two otters were admitted in early March and have now reached the stage in their development where they must begin live prey training.

"Since we can’t teach them in the same way their wild mother would, we utilize live prey training to finely tune their hunting skills giving them a better chance of survival once released," said Frankel

CROW says they are looking for a group of dedicated volunteers till the end of July who is willing to contribute to feeding the otters 15-20 fish per day.

In order for the otters to eat the fish, the fish must be dropped off alive.

To ensure there is no surplus of fish being dropped off at the same time, coordinate with CROW’s rehabilitation manager.

Drop-off times are from 7 AM and 11 AM -- all angler volunteers must be licensed.

The volunteers who drop off fish can watch a live stream feed of the otters.