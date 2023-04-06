Congressman Byron Donalds endorses Donald Trump's run for the 2024 Presidency

U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds has officially endorsed Donald Trump's run for the 2024 Presidency.

In a statement, Thursday Donalds said "There is only one leader at this time in our nation's history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need - to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again. That is why I'm honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me."

Donalds is one of three congressmen from Florida to endorse Trump's 2024 candidacy. Representative Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna have also previously endorsed Former President Trump.