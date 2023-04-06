Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Congressman Byron Donalds endorses Donald Trump's run for the 2024 Presidency

Trump
Jason Behnken/AP
Former President Donald Trump walks on stage during a rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Trump
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 12:24:44-04

U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds has officially endorsed Donald Trump's run for the 2024 Presidency.

In a statement, Thursday Donalds said "There is only one leader at this time in our nation's history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need - to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again. That is why I'm honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me."

Donalds is one of three congressmen from Florida to endorse Trump's 2024 candidacy. Representative Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna have also previously endorsed Former President Trump.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM