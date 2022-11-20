Coast Guard searches for the lost after homemade raft capsizes

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. — Officials said a migration attempt turned deadly after an improvised raft capsized in 6-8 foot seas Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says officials are searching for five people about 50 miles off the coast of Little Torch Key.

They said a group was using a homemade vessel in an attempt to migrate to the United States coast.

Four people reportedly drowned immediately as a result of the capsize with one body recovered; nine people were rescued. Officials credit their survival in part to the fact they were wearing lifejackets.

Coast Guard officials say 30 mph winds likely contributed to the overturn of the vessel.