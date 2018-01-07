Coast Guard rescues St. Petersburg man suffering medical episode

KEY WEST, Fla. - MIAMI —The Coast Guard medevaced a 56-year-old man from his sailing vessel, the Anthem, approximately 12 miles east of Key West, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a report at approximately 1:00 a.m from a 56-year-old man sailing from St. Petersburg to Key West suffering from shortness of breath and exhaustion.

The Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans crew was nearby and launched their smallboat crew who transported the patient to awaiting emergency medical services at Station Key West. He was then transferred to Lower Keys Medical Center with no further incident.

