Coast Guard rescues men near Tortuga National Park

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station crew rescued three men, on Sunday after their vessel sank near Dry Tortugas National Park.

The Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on the scene at 2 p.m. after a bystander contacted the Coast Guard Sector around 8 a.m. reporting the boat was taking on water with three members aboard.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the crew hoisted the men into the aircraft and transferred them to Key West International Airport.

Sector Key West watchstanders used Mrs. Sandy's emergency indicating radio beacon position to locate the vessel.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters to have the proper safety equipment and check the weather before enjoying activities on the water.

