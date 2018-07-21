JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- The Coast Guard along with good Samaritans rescued three boaters Saturday near the south Mayport jetties.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guards, the Coast Guard Sector in Jacksonville received a call from a good Samaritan stating another good Samaritan had located two people from an overturned Carolina Skiff with one person remaining on top of the skiff wearing a lifejacket.

A RB-M crew arrived on-scene, recovered the boater from on top of the overturned boat and transported him to Morningstar Marina. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine unit recovered the two boaters from the good Samaritan and transported them to the marina.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the capsized boat is under investigation.