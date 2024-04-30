CLOSE YOUR WALLET: Free entry to FL state parks during Memorial Day Weekend

Watch Now
During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has suspended entrance fees for Florida's state parks during Memorial Day weekend.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state has suspended entrance fees for Florida's state parks during Memorial Day weekend.

"Florida’s award-winning state parks are a great way for families to enjoy the outdoors. I encourage all Floridians to take advantage of the upcoming entrance fee-free weekend," DeSantis also shared in a post on X.

