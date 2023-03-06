Clocks aren't the only thing to check as daylight savings occurs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Daylight savings is happening this weekend and fire officials are reminding residents to not only change their clocks but also to check their smoke alarms.

On Sunday, March 12, daylight saving time will begin as we "spring" forward one hour ahead at 2 a.m.

Fire officials say you should also check your smoke alarms and change out batteries if needed.

They say if your smoke alarm is more than seven years old you should think about changing the whole unit to best protect your home.