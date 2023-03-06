Watch Now
Clocks aren't the only thing to check as daylight savings occurs

Charles Krupa/AP
Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but gain an hour of evening light for months ahead, as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Daylight savings is happening this weekend and fire officials are reminding residents to not only change their clocks but also to check their smoke alarms.

On Sunday, March 12, daylight saving time will begin as we "spring" forward one hour ahead at 2 a.m.

Fire officials say you should also check your smoke alarms and change out batteries if needed.

They say if your smoke alarm is more than seven years old you should think about changing the whole unit to best protect your home.

