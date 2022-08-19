Clewiston Police investigating 63-year-old man's suspicious death

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Clewiston Police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man found on the side of 813 East Ventura Ave.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:18 AM on August 18.

According to Clewiston Police, once they arrived, a 63-year-old Hispanic male was found dead with signs of trauma. He was identified as Rigoberto Morale Triguero.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and investigators from the District Medical Examiner’s Office assisted Crime Scene Technician with investigating the scene and the victim.

Members of the Clewiston Police Department executed a search warrant at the victim’s home.

According to Clewiston Police, the investigation is active and officers ask that anyone with information contact Sergeant Willie Roberts at the Clewiston Police Department at 863-893-1474.

