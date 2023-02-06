Citrus farmers hope to gain additional support from congress after Hurricane Ian

Last week the U.S. House and Senate introduced a bill that would allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief to Florida Citrus growers impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Congress has given $3.7 billion in aid for losses due to hurricanes and other natural disasters. The proposed grant allows programs within the USDA to support specialty crops like citrus that is damaged in the wake of natural disasters.

According to the University of Florida Hurricane Ian’s path touched roughly 375,000 acres of citrus groves in the state of Florida. The estimated damage from Hurricane Ian done to citrus growers in Florida is about $675 million.