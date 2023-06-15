Chronic wasting disease detected in Florida

The first known case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Florida has been confirmed in a white-tailed deer.

The deer was collected from Holmes County.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Commission (FWC), CWD affects the brain and central nervous system and is always fatal to members of the deer family.

The FWC says although there is no scientific evidence that CWD can be transmitted to humans or livestock under natural conditions, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention do not recommend consuming meat from animals that test positive for CWD.

FWC says if you see a sick, abnormally thin deer or find a deer dead from unknown causes, please call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282).

According to the FWC Florida is the most recent of 31 states to detect the disease.

Since 2002, more than 17,500 deer have been tested for the disease in Florida.

The FWC along with other organizations has implemented a comprehensive response plan to CWD.

As part of the plan, samples will be collected from specific established zones to further assess the spread of the disease.