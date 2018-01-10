Child pornography arrest made in Sarasota County

NOKOMIS, Fla. -- Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 68-year-old Nokomis man Tuesday afternoon for possession of child pornography.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives determined an IP address was used to download 24 files previously identified as containing child pornography, and confirmed the IP address was leased to a resident living in the 300 block of Browns Road in Nokomis.

The home is only about a block from a public park.

A search warrant was obtained for the home, and it was determined that 68-year-old Dennis Dalrympl lived there. During a search of his home and forensic scan of his computers, detectives recovered more than 40 video files determined to be child pornography.

Dalrymple was arrested Tuesday and charged with 40 felony counts of Possession: Sexual Performance by a Child. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.