An update has been provided on the Boil Water Notice (12/6/2022) —

As of 7:30pm, the Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded the precautionary boil water notice for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure.

The City of Fort Myers has yet to lift the citywide precautionary boil water notice as a result of a water main break that occurred in the Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road area.