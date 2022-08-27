Charlie Crist announces running mate for 2022 general election

MIAMI, Fla. — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced his running mate at a rally in Miami today.

Crist, who is challenging Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election, has selected Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate.

Hernández is president of the teachers union United Teachers of Dade, and Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers.

As president of UTD, Hernández has supported initiatives to raise teacher salaries and improve school security. She has also been critical of the Parental Rights in Education law, often refered to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year.

The 2022 Florida general election will be held on November 8.