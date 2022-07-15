Caught on Camera: Suspect in shootout crashes into synagogue

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police video reveals an intense shooting that ended with a truck crashing into a Lake County synogogue.

Dashcam video captured the moment a deputy collided with the suspect's truck. A suspect, identified as Johnny Santiago, firing at the deputy.

The deputy fires back; when deputies move closer, you see Santiago injured on the ground.

He is placed in handcuffs and tourniquets are applied to slow the bleeding until paramedics arrive.

Santiago remains in a Lake County jail, after what was revealed to be his third police chase in three different counties.

Investigators believe he killed his father, Juan Santiago, in Deltona. A search for Juan's remains continues near the family home.

