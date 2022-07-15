Watch Now
Caught on Camera: Suspect in shootout crashes into synagogue

(WOFL) Officials say the 18-year-old man got into a shootout and high-speed chase with police that ended with crashing a truck into a Lake County synogogue.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 11:48:14-04

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police video reveals an intense shooting that ended with a truck crashing into a Lake County synogogue.

Dashcam video captured the moment a deputy collided with the suspect's truck. A suspect, identified as Johnny Santiago, firing at the deputy.

The deputy fires back; when deputies move closer, you see Santiago injured on the ground.

He is placed in handcuffs and tourniquets are applied to slow the bleeding until paramedics arrive.

Santiago remains in a Lake County jail, after what was revealed to be his third police chase in three different counties.

Investigators believe he killed his father, Juan Santiago, in Deltona. A search for Juan's remains continues near the family home.

