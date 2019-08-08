Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Caretaker scams holocaust survivor and husband out of savings
Posted: 9:24 AM, Aug 08, 2019
A care taker in Florida is accused of scamming a holocaust survivor and her husband out of a lot of money
A Florida woman is accused of scamming a holocaust survivor out of more than a hundred thousand dollars.
Rella and Leonard Herman are in their 90's and live in pine crest.
Now, police say their caretaker of seven years Odalis Lopez robbed them of their savings.
She now faces felony charges.
The Herman's' grandson says it started when other family members noticed wild spending on the couples' credit card statements.
