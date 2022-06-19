Car crashes into tree killing passenger, 6-year-old and driver in critical condition

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a fatal crash where a car collided into a tree late Saturday night in Manatee County.

FHP says a 29-year-old female passenger of the sedan, was killed in the crash and the driver is in critical condition along with the other 6-year-old passenger.

The sedan was reportedly driving south on 15th St East and veered over to the west shoulder and hit a tree that caught fire. The vehicle rotated and came to rest on 15th St.

Passenger one was pronounced deceased on the scene and the driver, whose identification is pending, along with another 6-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.