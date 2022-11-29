Car crashes into Florida fireworks store, killing driver

MELBOURNE, Fla. — One person was killed Monday afternoon after a crash that sent flames, smoke, and fireworks high into the air.

Dozens of firefighters responded to a Phantom Fireworks store in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, just after 4 p.m.

A sport-utility vehicle crashed through the building. Witnesses reported seeing large plumes of smoke and the occasional firework exploding in the inferno that followed.

Emergency crews were unable to rescue the driver of the vehicle, who died in the crash. The driver's identity has not been confirmed at this time.

All store employees were accounted for.