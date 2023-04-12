Cape Coral resident wins $41 million jackpot

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Darren Martini, 57, of Cape Coral, claimed the $41 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on December 24, 2022 at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, according to the Florida Lottery.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $24,559,932.33.

Martini purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 3015 Pine Island Road Southwest in Cape Coral. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

