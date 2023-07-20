Port St. Lucie Man sells over $300,000 worth of drugs from “XOTIC SNACKZ” Store

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department confiscated over $300,000 of drugs inside a mobile snack store.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department detectives arrested Radames Guzman after an investigation found he was selling cocaine along with other drugs from inside his "Xotic Snackz" store.

PSLPD says Guzman was selling Fentanyl Pills, Cocaine, Marijuana, THC, and Psilocybin Mushrooms, out of his store on 1300 Blk of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department Officers executed search warrants at Guzman’s business and residence and seized the following;

• 10,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of $300,000

• 626 grams of Cocaine

• 4.4 lbs of Marijuana

• 7 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms

• 1000 grams of THC Wax

• 2 manufacturing drug presses

• 9 firearms

“Candy Man” sells over $300,000 worth of drugs from inside “XOTIC SNACKZ” Store

Guzman was arrested and charged with 22 drug-related charges including trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

