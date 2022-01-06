Watch
NewsState

Actions

Bucs officially release Antonio Brown

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Antonio Brown
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:40:20-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, days after his decision to leave in the middle of their comeback win over the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers released a statement confirming the release and also downplayed Brown’s charge he told staff he was too injured to play.

The team's statement in full:

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately. While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play. We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."
Related stories
Antonio Brown releases statement following mid-game exit Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc after mid-game outburst Bucs players suspended over COVID-19 protocol

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4