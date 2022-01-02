Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc after mid-game outburst

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Antonio Brown is no longer a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He left the game on Sunday during the third quarter. Brown also threw his shirt and glove into the stands before exiting the field.

No word yet on the reasoning behind the outburst. In a post-game interview, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brown is no longer a member of the team.

BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/gC7D8Csin2 — xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 2, 2022

Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "He is no longer a Buc." — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) January 2, 2022

The Bucs scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the New York Jets, 28-24.

This story was originally reported by Brody Wooddell on abcactionnews.com.