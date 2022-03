HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Center Manager of Florida Forest Services, Sean Allen, confirmed that there is a brush fire of approximately 10 acres in the middle of Hendry County near Pioneer Plantation.

According to Allen, the fire is 50% contained; there are three tractor plow units on the ground with two more on the way and a helicopter.

The location of the brush fire is in a rural area, there are multiple residents nearby.

More updates will be provided as soon as they come in.