PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The body of a missing Port St. Lucie woman with Alzheimer's was found late Saturday about two blocks from her home.

Port St. Lucie police said 93-year-old Ana Delacruz was found dead in an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence in the 1900 Block of Southeast Bowie Street.

An occupant of the home immediately called 911 after finding her.

At this time no foul play is suspected, police said.