Body cam footage captures moment an armed suspect held victim hostage

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Dade City Police Department are releasing body-worn camera and aviation videos capturing the moments when an armed suspect held an innocent victim hostage.

According to HCSO the suspect, John Coker, was armed and pointing two guns at officers.

HCSO says despite multiple commands to drop his weapons, Coker refused, resulting in four HCSO deputies and one Dade City Police Officer shooting their service weapons.

Coker was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

HCSO says Coker has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2007, including eight felony convictions, and will face a number of charges including:

