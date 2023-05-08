Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Biden orders flags flown at half-staff

Half-staff Flag
Photo Credit: ABC 7
President has asked the nation to fly all USA flags at half-staff.
Half-staff Flag
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 14:01:16-04

Governor Ron DeSantis has sent out a public memorandum stating flags must be flown at half-staff.

This is due out of respect for the victims of the mass shooting that plagued Texas this past weekend.

After President Biden directed all flags to be lowered immediately Governor DeSantis sent out a public statement.

"I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM