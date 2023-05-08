Biden orders flags flown at half-staff

Governor Ron DeSantis has sent out a public memorandum stating flags must be flown at half-staff.

This is due out of respect for the victims of the mass shooting that plagued Texas this past weekend.

After President Biden directed all flags to be lowered immediately Governor DeSantis sent out a public statement.

"I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023."