Beyonce and Jay Z world tour to make two Florida stops

NEW YORK (AP) - Jay-Z and Beyoncé will hit the road together one more time.

The power couple announced Monday that their "On The Run 2" tour begins in Cardiff, Wales, on June 6. The first U.S. date is July 25 in Cleveland.

The pair will hit the stage in the Sunshine State on August 29th in Orlando at Camping World Stadium, and then August 31st in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

The first "On The Run" tour was in 2014.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 14.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 — Cardiff, UK — Principality Stadium — On sale March 23

June 09 — Glasgow, UK— Hampden Park— On sale March 23

June 13 — Manchester, UK — Etihad Stadium — On sale March 23

June 15 — London, UK — London Stadium — On sale March 23

June 19 — Amsterdam, NL — Amsterdam Arena — On sale March 19

June 23 — Copenhagen, DK — Parken Stadium — On sale March 19

June 25 — Stockholm, SW — Friends Arena — On sale March 23

June 28 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion — On sale March 19

June 30 — Warsaw, PL — Stadion Narodowy — On sale March 23

July 03 — Cologne, DE — RheinEnergieStadion — On sale March 19

July 06 — Milan, IT — San Siro — On sale March 19

July 08 — Rome, IT — Stadio Olimpico — On sale March 19

July 11 — Barcelona, ES — Olympic Stadium — On sale March 19

July 14 — Paris, FR — Stade de France — On sale March 19

July 17 — Nice, FR — Allianz Riviera — On sale March 19

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 — Cleveland, OH — FirstEnergy Stadium — On sale March 19

July 28 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field — On sale March 19

July 30 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 02 — E. Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 05 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 08 — Minneapolis, MN — US Bank Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 10 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 13 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 18 — Buffalo, NY — New Era Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 23 — Nashville, TN — Vanderbilt Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 29 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 31 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 11 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 13 — New Orleans, LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome — On sale March 19

Sept. 15 — Houston,TX — NRG Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ — University of Phoenix Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl — On sale March 19

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA — SDCCU Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium — On sale March 19

Oct. 02 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place — On sale March 19