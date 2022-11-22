Watch Now
Bar patron tackled after firing shots over missing keys

Flagler County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:42 AM, Nov 22, 2022
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An alleged gunman was tackled after firing shots inside a Palm Coast bar early Sunday morning.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, suspect Connor Patrick Lee Anderson is said to have fired multiple shots inside the Smiles nightclub.

The man reportedly became irate when he could not find his keys.

Security camera footage taken from inside the bar shows Anderson grab a woman said to be his girlfriend from behind, pulling her off her barstool.

Several men, including the bartender, are seen trying to hold Anderson down when he pulls out a gun, allegedly firing several shots.

Anderson was taken into police custody. He faces charges including aggravated assault, use of a firearm while under the influence, and more.

