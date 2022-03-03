At least 3 killed in 15-car pileup in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Several crashes involving at least 15 vehicles, including several semi-trucks, shut down I-95 in both directions in Volusia County early Thursday morning.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is calling this a ‘mass casualty incident.’ The crashes reportedly happened around 1:40 a.m. near the New Smyrna Beach exit.

FHP says there were five separate crashes — four on the northbound side and one on the southbound side.

At least three people were killed. Several have been taken to the hospital, including a child, according to the Orlando Fox affiliate.

BREAKING: At least 15 vehicles involved in crashes on I-95 in Volusia county, according to FHP. *DENSE FOG* blanketing the area. 3 confirmed fatalities. Both the north and southbound side of I-95 is shut down, from SR-44 (Exit 249)to SR-442 (Exit 244) @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/TrzN07Rv3V — Kristin West FOX 35 (@KristinGiannas) March 3, 2022

Video from traffic cameras shows flames from the crashes shooting into the air.

According to the National Weather Service, a fog advisory dropped visibility down to zero – which may have contributed to the crashes,

