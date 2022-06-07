Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Florida drivers paying highest gas prices in the southeast

Gas Prices
David Zalubowski/AP
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gas Prices
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 11:50:29-04

FLORIDA — Florida drivers continue to pay the highest price for a gallon of gasoline of any surrounding state.
AAA reported the average price of gasoline in Florida was $4.76 a gallon.

  • Charlotte County $4.75
  • Collier County $4.78
  • DeSoto County $4.84
  • Glades County $4.76
  • Hendry County $4.82
  • Lee County $4.74

Overall, the average price of a gallon of gas is nearly $2 more than at the same time in 2021.

The highest price for a gallon of gasoline in Florida is in Palm Beach County at $4.90.

Mid-grade and premium gas now cost more than $5 a gallon for a gallon. On Monday, diesel in Florida ran $5.56 a gallon.

AAA said there doesn't seem to be an end in sight to the rising prices for gas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4