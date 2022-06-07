Florida drivers paying highest gas prices in the southeast

FLORIDA — Florida drivers continue to pay the highest price for a gallon of gasoline of any surrounding state.
AAA reported the average price of gasoline in Florida was $4.76 a gallon.
- Charlotte County $4.75
- Collier County $4.78
- DeSoto County $4.84
- Glades County $4.76
- Hendry County $4.82
- Lee County $4.74
Overall, the average price of a gallon of gas is nearly $2 more than at the same time in 2021.
The highest price for a gallon of gasoline in Florida is in Palm Beach County at $4.90.
Mid-grade and premium gas now cost more than $5 a gallon for a gallon. On Monday, diesel in Florida ran $5.56 a gallon.
AAA said there doesn't seem to be an end in sight to the rising prices for gas.