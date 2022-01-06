Watch
NewsState

Actions

Archdiocese of Miami: Masks required for Mass and schools

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
ArchdioceseOfMiami.png
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 10:16:03-05

MIAMI, Fla. — The Archdiocese of Miami is now requiring face masks for anyone attending Mass at its 109 parishes.

The order covers all of the schools run by the Archdiocese as well.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski's statement Wednesday says the mask policy is back in effect as COVID-19 infections spike across South Florida.

Wenski had lifted the mask requirement for fully vaccinated parishioners on Nov. 5 when caseloads dropped significantly following a summer wave caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

This new order affects students and school staff through the end of January, when it will be reevaluated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4