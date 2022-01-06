Archdiocese of Miami: Masks required for Mass and schools

MIAMI, Fla. — The Archdiocese of Miami is now requiring face masks for anyone attending Mass at its 109 parishes.

The order covers all of the schools run by the Archdiocese as well.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski's statement Wednesday says the mask policy is back in effect as COVID-19 infections spike across South Florida.

Wenski had lifted the mask requirement for fully vaccinated parishioners on Nov. 5 when caseloads dropped significantly following a summer wave caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

This new order affects students and school staff through the end of January, when it will be reevaluated.