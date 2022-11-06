Apple AirTag helps bring lost pup home

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a first for an Orlando shelter, a piece of technology on a lost dog helped reunite the pet with its owner in just two hours.

Rocky’s little adventure started at his home and ended about 20 minutes away at Orange County Animal Services.

Denise Huertas said she realized after an hour that Rocky got away from her.

"I went to take the trash out and I think he just escaped when I took the trash out," she recalled.

That’s when she remembered, she placed an Apple AirTag tracking device on him.

"I ran and got my phone... when i looked at the location, the location said about 20 minutes away," Huertas said.

A good Samaritan had picked Rocky up and taken him to the shelter, where workers realized the pup was unlike many other dogs they take in.

"We've never really seen this level of technology," said Bryant Almedia, referring to the AirTag.

The shelter says it liked Denise's creativity in attaching the AirTag to his collar, but reminds folks that customarily, pets should be microchipped or have an ID tag on the collar to aid in locating owners.

