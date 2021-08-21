Amber Alert issued for missing teenage girl

FLORIDA — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Autumn Turner, who is from Athens, Tennessee and may have been with Jacob Flournoy, 27.

The two were last seen in St. Augustine, Florida area.

Turner was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants and carrying a light-colored backpack. The 17-year-old also has three butterflies tattooed on her ankle.

Flournoy was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a dark colored t-shirt, red basketball shorts and with a light-colored backpack. He also has a tattoo of the name "Paris" on his forearm as well as the initials "JSF" on his upper arm.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463, or 9-1-1.