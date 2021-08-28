AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children

FLORIDA — Two children were abducted by 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo, according to a Florida AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning.

Zaynah Obidy, 5, and Zain Obidy, 6, were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

Carias-Carrilo has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache.

They may be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, FL tag number PJH1B.

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact Broward County Sheriff's Office at 1-954-321-4226 or 911 immediately.