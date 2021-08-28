Watch
NewsState

Actions

AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children

The children were abducted by Max Carias-Carrilo
items.[0].image.alt
FDLE
AMBER Alert issued
AMBER Alert-82821.PNG
Max Carias-Carrilo-AMBER Alert
Posted at 8:35 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 08:36:47-04

FLORIDA — Two children were abducted by 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo, according to a Florida AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning.

Zaynah Obidy, 5, and Zain Obidy, 6, were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

Carias-Carrilo has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache.

They may be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, FL tag number PJH1B.

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact Broward County Sheriff's Office at 1-954-321-4226 or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku