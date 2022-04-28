All in a day's work; what mom and dad do when working.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Caregivers at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital got to bring their kids to work so they could learn about what they do when they’re not home or at school.

Holly Lawrence, a nurse in the Medical-Surgical unit at HCA was one of the employees who brought their kid, her son, Brody said, “My name is Brody, and I love my mom. She is a great working mom!”

Brody was just one of many kids at the hospital to see what parents do in a day.

CEO, Steve Young spoke with the kids sharing facts about the hospital and everything they do.

When Young asked the group who they thought was the best caregiver at the hospital, multiple said their mom or dad.

“All of your parents are special because they take care of people”, Young said.

Director of Information Technology, Angela Thomas, took her son David on a tour of the hospital, showing him the data and communications suite that houses core IT and computing service infrastructure.

“I’m so grateful for an opportunity to bring my son, David, to the hospital to show him the important role that information technology plays in healthcare. It’s great for these kiddos to see that working moms and dads take care of our families but also contribute to our community in many ways,” Thomas said.

All kids who attended were treated to breakfast and made get-well cards that will later be distributed to patients at the hospital with their meals.

