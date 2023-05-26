Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Airbnb cracking down on unauthorized parties at Florida listings

Airbnb offers free housing to Irma evacuees
Copyright Getty Images
Carl Court
Airbnb offers free housing to Irma evacuees
Posted at 3:39 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 15:39:02-04

Airbnb is announcing measures aimed at reducing the risk of disruptive, unauthorized parties in Florida rentals as the summer season approaches.

The company continues to draw a hard line on parties and promote responsible travel. Part of the measures for this upcoming travel season is a block on certain 1-night and 2-night reservations over Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend for entire home listings; both in Florida and across the U.S.

Airbnb used a similar strategy in 2022 and estimated that the number of disruptive parties deterred in Florida by 2,700.

Florida residents are encouraged to contact Airbnb if they spot a party at a home they believe is listed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigates

SEE WHAT SEVEN MONTHS OF DIGGING UNCOVERED