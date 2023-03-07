Adjustments are coming to FPL customers in April

FL. — Today the Florida Public Service Commission unanimously approved adjustments to Florida Power and Light Company bills beginning in April.

The new rate changes balance unrecovered fuel and storm costs from 2022.

Customers will pay a temporary storm surcharge for 12 months. State regulators also approved spreading hurricane costs throughout FPL's entire service area.

Even with the approved increase in April, FPL's typical bill in Florida will remain well below the national average and the lowest among Florida's large utilities.

FPL is encouraging customers to take steps to lower their bills by monitoring energy use and making their homes more energy efficient.