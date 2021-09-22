Abortion bill filed with Florida legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — House Bill 167 was filed Wednesday, September 23 to ban abortion at six weeks and put into place a legal mechanism to sue anyone who helps someone end a pregnancy in Florida after six weeks.

The bill was filed by Florida Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Miami).

Specifically, HB 167 requires "physicians to conduct tests for, and inform women seeking an abortion of, the presence of detectable fetal heartbeat; prohibits physicians from performing or inducing abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected or if a physician fails to conduct a test to detect fetal heartbeat; provides exceptions; authorizes a private civil cause of action for certain violations; provides for civil remedies & damages."

If the bill passes it would take effect on July 1, 2022.