AAA: Record 4 million Floridians expected to travel for holiday

FLA. — AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically during the Independence Day holiday period (Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6). That's about 2.4% more people than last year, according to AAA.
|Florida Independence Day Travelers
|Auto
|Air
|Other
|Total
|2025
|4 million
|329,762
|203,629
|4.6 million
|2024
|3.9 million
|325,471
|188,809
|4.4 million
|2019
|3.5 million
|277,394
|191,039
|3.9 million
How are families traveling?
CAR:
AAA estimates 61.6 million Americans will drive. That's the highest number ever recorded. Gas prices are likely to fluctuate before Independence Day. Last week, oil prices surged in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran, increasing gasoline production costs. While analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, it’s too early to know whether prices will stabilize before the holiday. Florida drivers are currently paying $3.15 per gallon. That's almost 40 cents less than last year’s holiday.
PLANE:
Air travel is reaching record-breaking numbers nationwide, as well. AAA data shows round-trip domestic flights averaging $810, up 4% from 2024. Travelers booking last-minute can find better deals by flying midweek, according to AAA.
OTHER:
Nearly 4.78 million people will travel by bus, train, or cruise, marking a 7.4% rise over last year. Cruising continues to fuel this growth, particularly in peak Alaska cruise season.
Top Independence Day Destinations
|Domestic
|International
|ORLANDO, FL
|VANCOUVER, CANADA
|SEATTLE, WA
|ROME, ITALY
|NEW YORK, NY
|PARIS, FRANCE
|ANCHORAGE, AK
|LONDON, ENGLAND
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
|BARCELONA, SPAIN
|HONOLULU, HI
|DUBLIN, IRELAND
|DENVER, CO
|AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
|MIAMI, FL
|CALGARY, CANADA
|BOSTON, MA
|ATHENS, GREECE
|ATLANTA, GA
|LISBON, PORTUGAL
Best & Worst Times to Drive
According to INRIX, there will be heavy road congestion on Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 6. The busiest times will be afternoons, while mornings offer the best escape from traffic.
|Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car
|Date
|Worst Travel Time
|Best Travel Time
|Saturday, Jun 28
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Before 10:00 AM
|Sunday, Jun 29
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Before 11:00 AM
|Monday, Jun 30
|2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Before 12:00 PM
|Tuesday, Jul 01
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Before 2:00 PM
|Wednesday, Jul 02
|12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Before 12:00 PM
|Thursday, Jul 03
|2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Before 12:00 PM
|Friday, Jul 04
|12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Before 12:00 PM
|Saturday, Jul 05
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Before 11:00 AM
|Sunday, Jul 06
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Before 11:00 AM