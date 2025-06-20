AAA: Record 4 million Floridians expected to travel for holiday

FLA. — AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically during the Independence Day holiday period (Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6). That's about 2.4% more people than last year, according to AAA.



Florida Independence Day Travelers Auto Air Other Total 2025 4 million 329,762 203,629 4.6 million 2024 3.9 million 325,471 188,809 4.4 million 2019 3.5 million 277,394 191,039 3.9 million

How are families traveling?

CAR:

AAA estimates 61.6 million Americans will drive. That's the highest number ever recorded. Gas prices are likely to fluctuate before Independence Day. Last week, oil prices surged in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran, increasing gasoline production costs. While analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, it’s too early to know whether prices will stabilize before the holiday. Florida drivers are currently paying $3.15 per gallon. That's almost 40 cents less than last year’s holiday.

PLANE:

Air travel is reaching record-breaking numbers nationwide, as well. AAA data shows round-trip domestic flights averaging $810, up 4% from 2024. Travelers booking last-minute can find better deals by flying midweek, according to AAA.

OTHER:

Nearly 4.78 million people will travel by bus, train, or cruise, marking a 7.4% rise over last year. Cruising continues to fuel this growth, particularly in peak Alaska cruise season.

Top Independence Day Destinations

Domestic International ORLANDO, FL VANCOUVER, CANADA SEATTLE, WA ROME, ITALY NEW YORK, NY PARIS, FRANCE ANCHORAGE, AK LONDON, ENGLAND FORT LAUDERDALE, FL BARCELONA, SPAIN HONOLULU, HI DUBLIN, IRELAND DENVER, CO AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS MIAMI, FL CALGARY, CANADA BOSTON, MA ATHENS, GREECE ATLANTA, GA LISBON, PORTUGAL

Best & Worst Times to Drive

According to INRIX, there will be heavy road congestion on Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 6. The busiest times will be afternoons, while mornings offer the best escape from traffic.

