AAA: Record 4 million Floridians expected to travel for holiday

Independence Day travel rises 3% from last year, setting new records for road trips and flights
FLA. — AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically during the Independence Day holiday period (Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6). That's about 2.4% more people than last year, according to AAA.

Florida Independence Day Travelers 
 AutoAirOtherTotal
20254 million329,762203,6294.6 million
20243.9 million325,471188,8094.4 million
20193.5 million277,394191,0393.9 million

How are families traveling?

CAR:

AAA estimates 61.6 million Americans will drive. That's the highest number ever recorded. Gas prices are likely to fluctuate before Independence Day. Last week, oil prices surged in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran, increasing gasoline production costs. While analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, it’s too early to know whether prices will stabilize before the holiday. Florida drivers are currently paying $3.15 per gallon. That's almost 40 cents less than last year’s holiday.

PLANE:

Air travel is reaching record-breaking numbers nationwide, as well. AAA data shows round-trip domestic flights averaging $810, up 4% from 2024. Travelers booking last-minute can find better deals by flying midweek, according to AAA.

OTHER:

Nearly 4.78 million people will travel by bus, train, or cruise, marking a 7.4% rise over last year. Cruising continues to fuel this growth, particularly in peak Alaska cruise season.

Top Independence Day Destinations

DomesticInternational
ORLANDO, FLVANCOUVER, CANADA
SEATTLE, WAROME, ITALY
NEW YORK, NYPARIS, FRANCE
ANCHORAGE, AKLONDON, ENGLAND
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLBARCELONA, SPAIN
HONOLULU, HIDUBLIN, IRELAND
DENVER, COAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
MIAMI, FLCALGARY, CANADA
BOSTON, MAATHENS, GREECE
ATLANTA, GALISBON, PORTUGAL

Best & Worst Times to Drive

According to INRIX, there will be heavy road congestion on Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 6. The busiest times will be afternoons, while mornings offer the best escape from traffic.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car 
DateWorst Travel TimeBest Travel Time
Saturday, Jun 2812:00 PM - 5:00 PMBefore 10:00 AM
Sunday, Jun 292:00 PM - 4:00 PMBefore 11:00 AM
Monday, Jun 302:00 PM - 6:00 PMBefore 12:00 PM
Tuesday, Jul 013:00 PM - 6:00 PMBefore 2:00 PM
Wednesday, Jul 0212:00 PM - 9:00 PMBefore 12:00 PM
Thursday, Jul 032:00 PM - 6:00 PMBefore 12:00 PM
Friday, Jul 0412:00 PM - 7:00 PMBefore 12:00 PM
Saturday, Jul 0511:00 AM - 5:00 PMBefore 11:00 AM
Sunday, Jul 0612:00 PM - 6:00 PMBefore 11:00 AM

